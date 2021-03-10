Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 12.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.04. The company’s stock price has collected -13.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Tesla, Zillow, Peloton, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 165.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $222.88, which is $65.99 above the current price. ENPH currently public float of 115.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.94M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went down by -13.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.03% and a quarterly performance of 13.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 242.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.62% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 34.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $254. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

ENPH Trading at -20.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares sank -24.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.88. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -15.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Branderiz Eric, who sale 21,045 shares at the price of $143.35 back on Mar 08. After this action, Branderiz Eric now owns 207,025 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $3,016,702 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $158.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 283,918 shares at $284,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.07 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.16. Equity return is now at value 33.80, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 29.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.