Here’s Our Rant About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.19. The company’s stock price has collected 11.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/21 that Oil’s Rally Was Just Heating Up. Why a Government Agency Says Prices Will Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.79, which is -$0.87 below the current price. LBRT currently public float of 79.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 1.09M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 11.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.89% and a quarterly performance of 21.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 269.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.32% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 56.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

LBRT Trading at 13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw 30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 18,570 shares at the price of $14.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,955,592 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $260,908 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $13.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,974,162 shares at $133,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.93 for the present operating margin

-7.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at -11.97. The total capital return value is set at -11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.33. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.53. Total debt to assets is 10.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.