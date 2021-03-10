Here’s Our Rant About Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) went up by 13.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s stock price has collected -5.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ :ALT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALT is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Altimmune Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.83. ALT currently public float of 30.93M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALT was 1.74M shares.

ALT’s Market Performance

ALT stocks went down by -5.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.28% and a quarterly performance of 20.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 368.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.59% for Altimmune Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.04% for ALT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $36 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ALT Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.79%, as shares sank -22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.55. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw 31.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Hodges Philip, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $16.08 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hodges Philip now owns 8,731 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $96,480 using the latest closing price.

Schafer Klaus, the Director of Altimmune Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $11.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Schafer Klaus is holding 8,900 shares at $23,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-470.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Altimmune Inc. stands at -599.20. The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.75. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Altimmune Inc. (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.16.