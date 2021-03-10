Here’s How Your Trade Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Aggressively Right Now

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 37.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Ovid Therapeutics, KemPharm, Super League Gaming, Heat Biologics, or TherapeuticsMD?

Is It Worth Investing in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :OVID) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVID is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.20, which is $1.93 above the current price. OVID currently public float of 41.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVID was 4.39M shares.

OVID’s Market Performance

OVID stocks went up by 37.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.59% and a quarterly performance of 51.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.81% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.30% for OVID stocks with a simple moving average of -21.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVID stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OVID by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OVID in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OVID, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

OVID Trading at 37.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVID rose by +37.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. saw 76.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVID starting from LEVIN JEREMY M, who purchase 8,488 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Aug 28. After this action, LEVIN JEREMY M now owns 5,792,530 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,570 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVID

The total capital return value is set at -112.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.11. Equity return is now at value -141.00, with -108.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.58.