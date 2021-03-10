Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)?

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) went up by 8.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.77. Barron’s reported on 03/04/21 that Insurance Technology Firm Hippo to Merge With SPAC in $5B Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE :OSCR) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of OSCR was 9.17M shares.

OSCR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.05% for OSCR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.05% for the last 200 days.

OSCR Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -87.90. The total capital return value is set at -85.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.36.

Based on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.