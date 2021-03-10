Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Just Got Our Attention

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.15. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Corteva Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc. (NYSE :CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Corteva Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.10, which is $0.81 above the current price. CTVA currently public float of 742.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTVA was 3.49M shares.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.85% and a quarterly performance of 15.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Corteva Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.53% for CTVA stocks with a simple moving average of 32.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $51 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

CTVA Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.00. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw 15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from TITUS BRIAN, who sale 8,545 shares at the price of $38.50 back on Dec 04. After this action, TITUS BRIAN now owns 12,595 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $328,984 using the latest closing price.

GUTTERSON NEAL, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Corteva Inc., sale 26,211 shares at $37.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that GUTTERSON NEAL is holding 22,589 shares at $970,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.33 for the present operating margin

+35.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +5.18. The total capital return value is set at 3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc. (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.18. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.