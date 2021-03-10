Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) went up by 18.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.71. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that Cellectis Provides Business Update and Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ :CLLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLLS is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Cellectis S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.86. CLLS currently public float of 42.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLLS was 502.40K shares.

CLLS’s Market Performance

CLLS stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.27% and a quarterly performance of -26.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Cellectis S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.55% for CLLS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLLS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CLLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to CLLS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

CLLS Trading at -19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -22.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.10. In addition, Cellectis S.A. saw -19.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-864.13 for the present operating margin

+25.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellectis S.A. stands at -672.09. The total capital return value is set at -31.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.78.

Based on Cellectis S.A. (CLLS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.12. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.25.