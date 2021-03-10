Cactus Inc. (WHD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) went down by -16.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.07. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Cactus Announces Public Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc. (NYSE :WHD) Right Now?

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cactus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.60, which is -$0.16 below the current price. WHD currently public float of 47.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHD was 339.38K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.88% and a quarterly performance of 17.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Cactus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.17% for WHD stocks with a simple moving average of 37.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WHD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $32 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WHD, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

WHD Trading at 10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw 24.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Rosenthal Gary L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $33.01 back on Mar 01. After this action, Rosenthal Gary L now owns 29,772 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $330,060 using the latest closing price.

Bender Scott, the President and CEO of Cactus Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $26.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Bender Scott is holding 37,252 shares at $1,343,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.63 for the present operating margin

+31.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +9.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.51. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cactus Inc. (WHD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.69.