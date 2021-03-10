Buy or Sell Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went up by 12.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s stock price has collected -1.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 54 min ago that OTRK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ontrak, Inc. Limited Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ :OTRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTRK is at 2.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ontrak Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.14, which is $13.65 above the current price. OTRK currently public float of 7.29M and currently shorts hold a 34.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTRK was 792.11K shares.

OTRK’s Market Performance

OTRK stocks went down by -1.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -65.36% and a quarterly performance of -44.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.46% for Ontrak Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.93% for OTRK stocks with a simple moving average of -47.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTRK reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for OTRK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to OTRK, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

OTRK Trading at -58.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares sank -69.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.59. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw -53.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.01 for the present operating margin

+47.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc. stands at -27.42. The total capital return value is set at -25.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.48. Equity return is now at value 187.40, with -80.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), the company’s capital structure generated 78.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.12. Total debt to assets is 33.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.