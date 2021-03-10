Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s stock price has collected 5.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that Brookdale Reports February 2021 Occupancy

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE :BKD) Right Now?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKD is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.54, which is -$1.08 below the current price. BKD currently public float of 179.37M and currently shorts hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKD was 1.79M shares.

BKD’s Market Performance

BKD stocks went up by 5.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.95% and a quarterly performance of 35.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for BKD stocks with a simple moving average of 65.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.50 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to BKD, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at 20.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from BUMSTEAD FRANK M, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $1.96 back on Mar 20. After this action, BUMSTEAD FRANK M now owns 300,224 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $68,764 using the latest closing price.

Johnson-Mills Rita, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 4,761 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Johnson-Mills Rita is holding 39,897 shares at $9,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.26 for the present operating margin

+5.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 680.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.18. Total debt to assets is 78.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 650.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.