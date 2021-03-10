Aurora Mobile Limited (JG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) went up by 18.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Aurora Mobile Partners with SAIC-GM-Wuling to Drive Digital Marketing Transformation

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ :JG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.83, which is -$2.32 below the current price. JG currently public float of 62.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JG was 4.10M shares.

JG’s Market Performance

JG stocks went down by -10.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.63% and a quarterly performance of 64.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.87% for Aurora Mobile Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.97% for JG stocks with a simple moving average of 103.84% for the last 200 days.

JG Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, Aurora Mobile Limited saw 50.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.24 for the present operating margin

+28.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Mobile Limited stands at -12.12. The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.10. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), the company’s capital structure generated 45.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.18. Total debt to assets is 24.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.