Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went up by 11.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected -7.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ :ADMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADMP is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is -$0.03 below the current price. ADMP currently public float of 92.94M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADMP was 19.97M shares.

ADMP’s Market Performance

ADMP stocks went down by -7.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.57% and a quarterly performance of 114.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.73% for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.50% for ADMP stocks with a simple moving average of 27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

ADMP Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2584. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw 112.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMP starting from Marguglio David J., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Nov 20. After this action, Marguglio David J. now owns 287,264 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, valued at $14,000 using the latest closing price.

Hopkins Robert O, the Chief Financial Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, sale 35,000 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Hopkins Robert O is holding 254,810 shares at $14,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.67 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -132.53. The total capital return value is set at -67.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.60. Equity return is now at value -115.90, with -78.50 for asset returns.

Based on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), the company’s capital structure generated 11.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.17. Total debt to assets is 8.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.