A Lesson to Learn: UBS Group AG (UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 21 hours ago that UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 8 April 2021

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE :UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBS is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for UBS Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.75, which is $1.3 above the current price. UBS currently public float of 3.54B and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBS was 2.82M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS stocks went down by -2.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.42% and a quarterly performance of 7.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for UBS Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.09% for UBS stocks with a simple moving average of 21.06% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBS starting from UBS Group AG, who purchase 450 shares at the price of $5.87 back on Feb 05. After this action, UBS Group AG now owns 273,222 shares of UBS Group AG, valued at $2,643 using the latest closing price.

UBS Group AG, the 10% Owner of UBS Group AG, sale 615 shares at $9.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that UBS Group AG is holding 0 shares at $5,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +19.02. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.