Why CVS Health Corporation (CVS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.23. The company’s stock price has collected 3.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that CVS Health Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for CVS Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.84, which is $13.99 above the current price. CVS currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 6.87M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went up by 3.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.74% and a quarterly performance of -1.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.99% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $90 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CVS, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

CVS Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.00. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw 5.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from LUDWIG EDWARD J, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $72.00 back on Feb 17. After this action, LUDWIG EDWARD J now owns 14,334 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $216,000 using the latest closing price.

MERLO LARRY J, the President and CEO of CVS Health Corporation, sale 62,893 shares at $77.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that MERLO LARRY J is holding 523,329 shares at $4,842,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.18 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corporation stands at +2.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corporation (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 122.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.07. Total debt to assets is 35.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.