We Analyzed the Future Direction of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), Here is What We Found

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) went up by 20.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.36. The company’s stock price has collected 8.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/05/21 that RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RAVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAVE is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.50. RAVE currently public float of 16.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAVE was 1.60M shares.

RAVE’s Market Performance

RAVE stocks went up by 8.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.73% and a quarterly performance of 35.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.17% for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.83% for RAVE stocks with a simple moving average of 65.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAVE

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAVE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for RAVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2015.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to RAVE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

RAVE Trading at 20.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.00%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVE rose by +8.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3392. In addition, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. saw 50.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVE starting from FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE, who purchase 34,883 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 01. After this action, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE now owns 55,716 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $30,348 using the latest closing price.

Solano Brandon, the Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 5,836 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Solano Brandon is holding 39,669 shares at $5,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.50 for the present operating margin

+63.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -42.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.40. Equity return is now at value -311.40, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Based on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,254.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.62. Total debt to assets is 65.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,128.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.