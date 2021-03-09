We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ebix Inc. (EBIX), Here is What We Found

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) went up by 11.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.14. The company’s stock price has collected 7.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Ebix Receives NASDAQ Non-Compliance Letter Company Targets Compliance By April 20, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ :EBIX) Right Now?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBIX is at 2.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ebix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.75. EBIX currently public float of 25.14M and currently shorts hold a 21.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBIX was 704.30K shares.

EBIX’s Market Performance

EBIX stocks went up by 7.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.77% and a quarterly performance of -18.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.44% for Ebix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.08% for EBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBIX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for EBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

EBIX Trading at -32.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -42.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.41. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -27.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBIX starting from SENGE JAMES SCOTT SR, who sale 672 shares at the price of $59.76 back on Jan 27. After this action, SENGE JAMES SCOTT SR now owns 12,221 shares of Ebix Inc., valued at $40,159 using the latest closing price.

Eckert Neil D, the Director of Ebix Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Eckert Neil D is holding 91,987 shares at $239,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.96 for the present operating margin

+62.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +16.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 138.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.11. Total debt to assets is 47.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.