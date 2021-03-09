Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) went up by 7.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.31. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Marked Improvement in PACE Census Metrics and Continued Cross-Selling Success during March 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ :TRHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRHC is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.71, which is $11.53 above the current price. TRHC currently public float of 22.34M and currently shorts hold a 22.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRHC was 446.76K shares.

TRHC’s Market Performance

TRHC stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.44% and a quarterly performance of 6.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.35% for TRHC stocks with a simple moving average of -20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRHC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TRHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TRHC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $42 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRHC reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for TRHC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TRHC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

TRHC Trading at -22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -29.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRHC fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.90. In addition, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRHC starting from Knowlton Calvin H, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $48.46 back on Feb 17. After this action, Knowlton Calvin H now owns 852,622 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., valued at $1,162,921 using the latest closing price.

Knowlton Orsula V, the President of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $48.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Knowlton Orsula V is holding 848,332 shares at $1,162,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.87 for the present operating margin

+15.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stands at -27.24. The total capital return value is set at -12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 172.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 56.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.