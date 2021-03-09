Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) went up by 7.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.70. The company’s stock price has collected 9.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Signet To Raise Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour For All U.S Employees

Is It Worth Investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE :SIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIG is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Signet Jewelers Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $42.60, which is -$13.69 below the current price. SIG currently public float of 50.84M and currently shorts hold a 13.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIG was 1.27M shares.

SIG’s Market Performance

SIG stocks went up by 9.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.23% and a quarterly performance of 91.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Signet Jewelers Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.28% for SIG stocks with a simple moving average of 138.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $45 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIG reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SIG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

SIG Trading at 39.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +29.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +493.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.84. In addition, Signet Jewelers Limited saw 106.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Stitzer H. Todd, who purchase 12,235 shares at the price of $8.08 back on Mar 27. After this action, Stitzer H. Todd now owns 49,870 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited, valued at $98,908 using the latest closing price.

Hilson Joan M, the Chief Financial Officer of Signet Jewelers Limited, purchase 7,500 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Hilson Joan M is holding 39,543 shares at $64,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signet Jewelers Limited stands at +1.72. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.37. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), the company’s capital structure generated 129.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.48. Total debt to assets is 37.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.