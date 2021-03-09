Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SJW Group (SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) went down by -6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that SJW Group Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in SJW Group (NYSE :SJW) Right Now?

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJW is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SJW Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.80, which is $12.13 above the current price. SJW currently public float of 26.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJW was 82.10K shares.

SJW’s Market Performance

SJW stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.47% and a quarterly performance of -4.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for SJW Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.54% for SJW stocks with a simple moving average of -9.33% for the last 200 days.

SJW Trading at -12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJW fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.54. In addition, SJW Group saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJW starting from Lynch James Patrick, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $67.93 back on Dec 10. After this action, Lynch James Patrick now owns 22,866 shares of SJW Group, valued at $67,930 using the latest closing price.

AVILA-WALKER WENDY, the VP of Finance, Controller of SJW Group, sale 550 shares at $67.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AVILA-WALKER WENDY is holding 3,891 shares at $36,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.01 for the present operating margin

+43.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for SJW Group stands at +10.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on SJW Group (SJW), the company’s capital structure generated 167.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.66. Total debt to assets is 45.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.