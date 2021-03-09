Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) went down by -19.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected -26.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Ondas Holdings Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ONDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ondas Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $6.46 above the current price. ONDS currently public float of 17.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONDS was 561.74K shares.

ONDS’s Market Performance

ONDS stocks went down by -26.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.88% and a quarterly performance of -24.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.95% for Ondas Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.83% for ONDS stocks with a simple moving average of -26.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONDS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONDS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2020.

ONDS Trading at -18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.85%, as shares sank -25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -26.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4797.99 for the present operating margin

+55.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc. stands at -6052.17. Equity return is now at value 87.60, with -362.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,015.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.