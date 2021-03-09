Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) went up by 7.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.52. The company’s stock price has collected 5.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Release Date and Conference Call Information

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.57, which is $2.33 above the current price. OLLI currently public float of 56.77M and currently shorts hold a 13.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLLI was 1.28M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stocks went up by 5.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly performance of 1.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.70% for OLLI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OLLI, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

OLLI Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.57. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from McLain Kevin, who sale 6,964 shares at the price of $117.96 back on Jan 27. After this action, McLain Kevin now owns 3,677 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $821,475 using the latest closing price.

Osborne Scott, the VP, Store Operations of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 3,450 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Osborne Scott is holding 51 shares at $345,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+38.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +10.02. The total capital return value is set at 15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 33.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.06. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 825.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.