Is GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) a Keeper?

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) went up by 23.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.09. The company’s stock price has collected -12.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that GT Biopharma Announces Preclinical Results For Its ROR1 TriKE(TM) As A Treatment For Prostate Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :GTBP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTBP is at -0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GT Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GTBP currently public float of 3.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTBP was 207.20K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

GTBP stocks went down by -12.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.30% and a quarterly performance of 52.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 140.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.33% for GT Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.94% for GTBP stocks with a simple moving average of 30.18% for the last 200 days.

GTBP Trading at -21.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares sank -21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP rose by +12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw -37.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.