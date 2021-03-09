Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) went down by -8.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.77. The company’s stock price has collected -20.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/24/20 that Ozon Stock Surges in IPO. What Investors Need to Know About Russia Online Retailer.

Is It Worth Investing in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ :OZON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Ozon Holdings PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4273.91, which is $4.0 above the current price. OZON currently public float of 33.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZON was 1.30M shares.

OZON’s Market Performance

OZON stocks went down by -20.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.29% and a quarterly performance of 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Ozon Holdings PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.48% for OZON stocks with a simple moving average of -1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZON

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZON reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for OZON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to OZON, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

OZON Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -20.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZON fell by -20.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.62. In addition, Ozon Holdings PLC saw 21.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.97 for the present operating margin

+14.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ozon Holdings PLC stands at -32.22. The total capital return value is set at -199.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -311.69.

Based on Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON), the company’s capital structure generated 1,679.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.38. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 973.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.71.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.13 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.