Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.58. The company’s stock price has collected 13.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Nexa Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Including Adjusted EBITDA of US$403 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE :NEXA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXA is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.95, which is -$0.83 below the current price. NEXA currently public float of 44.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXA was 60.13K shares.

NEXA’s Market Performance

NEXA stocks went up by 13.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.34% and a quarterly performance of 30.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.89% for Nexa Resources S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.94% for NEXA stocks with a simple moving average of 49.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NEXA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEXA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

NEXA Trading at 15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXA rose by +12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Nexa Resources S.A. saw 11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.36 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexa Resources S.A. stands at -28.67. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.20.

Based on Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), the company’s capital structure generated 148.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.81. Total debt to assets is 40.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.