Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went down by -8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $603.60. The company’s stock price has collected -16.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Lam Research Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ :LRCX) Right Now?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Lam Research Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $593.68, which is $89.82 above the current price. LRCX currently public float of 142.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LRCX was 1.58M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

LRCX stocks went down by -16.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.26% and a quarterly performance of 3.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Lam Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.71% for LRCX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $585 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to LRCX, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

LRCX Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX fell by -16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $562.52. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Hahn Ava, who sale 721 shares at the price of $570.75 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hahn Ava now owns 3,434 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $411,511 using the latest closing price.

Gottscho Richard A, the Executive Vice President & CTO of Lam Research Corporation, sale 537 shares at $570.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Gottscho Richard A is holding 26,651 shares at $306,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.62 for the present operating margin

+45.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +22.43. The total capital return value is set at 26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.92. Equity return is now at value 57.50, with 20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 115.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.68. Total debt to assets is 41.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.