Here’s Our Rant About The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Macerich Releases Quarterly Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE :MAC) Right Now?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,086.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Macerich Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.07, which is -$1.72 below the current price. MAC currently public float of 146.31M and currently shorts hold a 24.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAC was 8.39M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC stocks went up by 4.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.52% and a quarterly performance of 22.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for The Macerich Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.82% for MAC stocks with a simple moving average of 41.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to MAC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

MAC Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, The Macerich Company saw 27.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN , who sale 24,562,964 shares at the price of $20.25 back on Jan 27. After this action, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN now owns 0 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $497,371,044 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON DANA K, the Vice Chair Emeritus of The Macerich Company, sale 24,100 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that ANDERSON DANA K is holding 75,116 shares at $278,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.86 for the present operating margin

+14.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at +0.02. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Macerich Company (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 277.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.51. Total debt to assets is 68.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.