Here’s Our Rant About RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.50. The company’s stock price has collected -18.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ :RMBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMBL is at 3.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for RumbleON Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.50, which is $23.31 above the current price. RMBL currently public float of 1.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMBL was 58.11K shares.

RMBL’s Market Performance

RMBL stocks went down by -18.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.68% and a quarterly performance of -3.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 423.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.29% for RumbleON Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.07% for RMBL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for RMBL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for RMBL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $10 based on the research report published on July 30th of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for RMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2019.

RMBL Trading at -12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares sank -39.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBL fell by -17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +301.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.25. In addition, RumbleON Inc. saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBL starting from Chesrown Marshall, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $28.14 back on Aug 21. After this action, Chesrown Marshall now owns 95,750 shares of RumbleON Inc., valued at $56,274 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.28 for the present operating margin

+5.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for RumbleON Inc. stands at -5.37. The total capital return value is set at -35.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.97. Equity return is now at value -395.20, with -35.30 for asset returns.

Based on RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 688.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.32. Total debt to assets is 66.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.20 and the total asset turnover is 6.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.