Here’s Our Rant About Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) went up by 16.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s stock price has collected -16.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ :LYL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYL is at 0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dragon Victory International Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LYL currently public float of 5.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYL was 612.71K shares.

LYL’s Market Performance

LYL stocks went down by -16.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.89% and a quarterly performance of -54.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.04% for Dragon Victory International Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.04% for LYL stocks with a simple moving average of -18.86% for the last 200 days.

LYL Trading at -35.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.14%, as shares sank -48.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYL fell by -16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3728. In addition, Dragon Victory International Limited saw -32.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29043.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Dragon Victory International Limited stands at -19417.72. The total capital return value is set at -25.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.92.

Based on Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 267.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.