Here’s Our Rant About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 8.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.96. The company’s stock price has collected 17.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/21 that Zoom, Nielsen, GameStop, Target: What to Watch When the Market Opens

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE :ANF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.40, which is -$2.1 below the current price. ANF currently public float of 61.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANF was 1.43M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stocks went up by 17.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.27% and a quarterly performance of 52.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.02% for ANF stocks with a simple moving average of 94.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $32 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANF, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

ANF Trading at 33.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +17.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.02. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 58.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Scott Kristin A., who sale 152,509 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jan 25. After this action, Scott Kristin A. now owns 0 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $3,812,725 using the latest closing price.

PERRIN CHARLES R, the Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 20,000 shares at $22.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that PERRIN CHARLES R is holding 41,141 shares at $453,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.14 for the present operating margin

+55.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.77. Equity return is now at value -17.00, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 165.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.34. Total debt to assets is 46.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.