Here’s How Your Trade Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Aggressively Right Now

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company's stock price has collected 3.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.96, which is $3.6 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 8.44M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went up by 3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.97% and a quarterly performance of 14.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.59% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of 21.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $22 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

EPD Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN, who purchase 304,113 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Mar 04. After this action, WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN now owns 4,915,183 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $6,964,188 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 373,747 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN is holding 4,839,155 shares at $8,427,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.66 for the present operating margin

+19.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +14.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 124.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.37. Total debt to assets is 47.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.