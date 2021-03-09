Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy POSCO (PKX)?

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) went down by -2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.58. The company’s stock price has collected 10.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in POSCO (NYSE :PKX) Right Now?

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PKX is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for POSCO declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.50, which is $0.67 above the current price. PKX currently public float of 299.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PKX was 151.58K shares.

PKX’s Market Performance

PKX stocks went up by 10.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.57% and a quarterly performance of 22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for POSCO. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.50% for PKX stocks with a simple moving average of 39.52% for the last 200 days.

PKX Trading at 10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKX rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.40. In addition, POSCO saw 12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.07 for the present operating margin

+8.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for POSCO stands at +2.76. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on POSCO (PKX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 27.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.