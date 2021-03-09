Buy or Sell Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) went up by 10.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.73. The company’s stock price has collected 10.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Zynex Announces Share Buyback Program

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ :ZYXI) Right Now?

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYXI is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zynex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.70, which is $8.46 above the current price. ZYXI currently public float of 19.40M and currently shorts hold a 30.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYXI was 648.94K shares.

ZYXI’s Market Performance

ZYXI stocks went up by 10.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.57% and a quarterly performance of 20.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Zynex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.95% for ZYXI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYXI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for ZYXI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ZYXI, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

ZYXI Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.32. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from MOORHEAD DANIEL J, who purchase 2,733 shares at the price of $18.11 back on Jul 30. After this action, MOORHEAD DANIEL J now owns 19,001 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $49,495 using the latest closing price.

Sandgaard Thomas, the President, CEO and Chairman of Zynex Inc., sale 1,250,000 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Sandgaard Thomas is holding 12,682,000 shares at $27,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 17.50 for asset returns.