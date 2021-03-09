Buy or Sell Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s stock price has collected -16.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PAND, VKIN, CLGX, and VGAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Camber Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $781250.00. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 9.80M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -16.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.28% and a quarterly performance of 38.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.79% for Camber Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.13% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of 17.39% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.63%, as shares sank -17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -16.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6845. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw 32.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1214.36 for the present operating margin

-25.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camber Energy Inc. stands at -971.07. The total capital return value is set at -69.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89. Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -97.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.