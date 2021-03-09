AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went up by 58.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected -16.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that AnPac Bio Developed and Completed Evaluations of New Generation Cancer Detection Sensor with Improved Performance

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. ANPC currently public float of 1.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 660.98K shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went down by -16.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.17% and a quarterly performance of 12.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.61% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.44% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of 67.37% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at 53.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +58.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC rose by +44.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw 9.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-824.85 for the present operating margin

+44.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at -931.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.