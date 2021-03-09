A Lesson to Learn: Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.04. The company’s stock price has collected -13.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Flex Joins the Valuable 500 to Further Drive Disability Inclusion

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ :FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flex Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $6.03 above the current price. FLEX currently public float of 495.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLEX was 5.28M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX stocks went down by -13.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.18% and a quarterly performance of -1.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Flex Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.02% for FLEX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLEX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Advaithi Revathi, who sale 24,214 shares at the price of $19.53 back on Feb 12. After this action, Advaithi Revathi now owns 837,950 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $473,018 using the latest closing price.

OFFER DAVID SCOTT, the EVP, General Counsel of Flex Ltd., sale 14,040 shares at $19.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that OFFER DAVID SCOTT is holding 495,156 shares at $271,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.60 for the present operating margin

+6.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +0.36. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd. (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 122.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.15. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.