10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Just Got Our Attention

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) went down by -9.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.70. The company’s stock price has collected -24.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that 10x Genomics to Present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :TXG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for 10x Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $207.75, which is $68.48 above the current price. TXG currently public float of 72.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXG was 767.61K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stocks went down by -24.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.41% and a quarterly performance of -2.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for 10x Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.93% for TXG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $150 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TXG, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at -17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares sank -23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG fell by -24.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.49. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw -0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from STUELPNAGEL JOHN R, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $183.18 back on Mar 01. After this action, STUELPNAGEL JOHN R now owns 450,991 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $1,373,887 using the latest closing price.

STUELPNAGEL JOHN R, the Director of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $193.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that STUELPNAGEL JOHN R is holding 458,491 shares at $1,447,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.55 for the present operating margin

+80.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -181.61. The total capital return value is set at -13.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.82. Equity return is now at value -91.80, with -68.60 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.56.