Why AutoNation Inc. (AN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went up by 8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.90. The company’s stock price has collected 14.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/25/21 that The Curious Case of Tesla’s Used-Car Purchases

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for AutoNation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.00, which is -$2.81 below the current price. AN currently public float of 77.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 680.95K shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went up by 14.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.18% and a quarterly performance of 31.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for AutoNation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.22% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of 46.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $75 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to AN, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

AN Trading at 14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.29. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 22.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from EDMUNDS C COLEMAN, who sale 6,540 shares at the price of $79.85 back on Mar 03. After this action, EDMUNDS C COLEMAN now owns 35,515 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $522,219 using the latest closing price.

EDMUNDS C COLEMAN, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of AutoNation Inc., sale 3,070 shares at $77.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that EDMUNDS C COLEMAN is holding 24,800 shares at $238,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +1.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on AutoNation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 160.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.58. Total debt to assets is 51.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.