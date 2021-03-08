Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) went down by -5.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected -19.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/21 that China’s Robinhoods are Doing Just Fine, Thanks

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ :TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 371.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.73, which is $11.5 above the current price. TIGR currently public float of 115.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGR was 8.10M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stocks went down by -19.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.77% and a quarterly performance of 256.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 451.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.31% for UP Fintech Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.03% for TIGR stocks with a simple moving average of 127.40% for the last 200 days.

TIGR Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.00%, as shares sank -28.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +227.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR fell by -19.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +481.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.59. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 143.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.27 for the present operating margin

+87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -11.58. The total capital return value is set at -7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.23. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.68. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.