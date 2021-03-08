Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) went up by 12.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.81. The company’s stock price has collected 27.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Talos Energy To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On March 10, 2021 And Host Earnings Conference Call On March 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE :TALO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Talos Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.57, which is $0.63 above the current price. TALO currently public float of 46.29M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TALO was 1.14M shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO stocks went up by 27.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.79% and a quarterly performance of 53.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Talos Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.90% for TALO stocks with a simple moving average of 54.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TALO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

TALO Trading at 42.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +46.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +27.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Talos Energy Inc. saw 63.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Abendschein Robert D., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Abendschein Robert D. now owns 95,628 shares of Talos Energy Inc., valued at $417,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.33 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 77.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 32.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.