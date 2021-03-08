Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.61. The company’s stock price has collected 6.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Michael King Appointed CEO of Pactiv Evergreen

Is It Worth Investing in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ :PTVE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.57, which is $1.82 above the current price. PTVE currently public float of 42.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTVE was 611.22K shares.

PTVE’s Market Performance

PTVE stocks went up by 6.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.68% and a quarterly performance of -13.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for PTVE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTVE reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for PTVE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PTVE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PTVE Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE rose by +6.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.43. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. saw -18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTVE starting from Hugli Allen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Nov 23. After this action, Hugli Allen now owns 25,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., valued at $159,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.33 for the present operating margin

+13.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.16. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), the company’s capital structure generated 398.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.93. Total debt to assets is 62.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 390.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.