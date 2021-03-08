Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went up by 14.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected 19.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/15/21 that NexTier Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 3.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.78, which is -$0.91 below the current price. NEX currently public float of 196.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 1.73M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 19.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.17% and a quarterly performance of 78.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.88% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of 91.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEX, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

NEX Trading at 44.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares surge +46.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 61.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -25.40 for asset returns.