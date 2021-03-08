Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Halliburton Company (HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 7.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.43. The company’s stock price has collected 9.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that Companies Are Feeling the Inflation Pinch. What to Watch Next.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.74, which is -$1.83 below the current price. HAL currently public float of 885.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 11.51M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went up by 9.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.74% and a quarterly performance of 35.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.46% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of 51.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to HAL, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

HAL Trading at 19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.06. In addition, Halliburton Company saw 26.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Loeffler Lance, who sale 21,067 shares at the price of $19.29 back on Feb 12. After this action, Loeffler Lance now owns 130,060 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $406,382 using the latest closing price.

Carre Eric, the EVP, Global Business Lines of Halliburton Company, sale 2,350 shares at $20.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Carre Eric is holding 173,320 shares at $48,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+10.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at -20.39. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.19. Equity return is now at value -53.10, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 220.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.82. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.