Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) went up by 4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s stock price has collected -10.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Ebang International to Launch Litecoin and Dogecoin Mining Business

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EBON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ebang International Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EBON currently public float of 83.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBON was 14.52M shares.

EBON’s Market Performance

EBON stocks went down by -10.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.80% and a quarterly performance of 48.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.66% for Ebang International Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.01% for EBON stocks with a simple moving average of -5.42% for the last 200 days.

EBON Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON fell by -10.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc. saw 1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.43 for the present operating margin

-28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc. stands at -38.88. The total capital return value is set at -69.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.00.

Based on Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), the company’s capital structure generated 131.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.85. Total debt to assets is 28.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.18.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.