Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) went down by -8.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.32. The company’s stock price has collected -5.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Thinking about buying stock in ConforMIS, Inuvo, Rocket Companies, Fortress Biotech, or Perion Network?

Is It Worth Investing in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ :PERI) Right Now?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PERI is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Perion Network Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.60, which is $11.8 above the current price. PERI currently public float of 20.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PERI was 1.75M shares.

PERI’s Market Performance

PERI stocks went down by -5.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.90% and a quarterly performance of 147.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.04% for Perion Network Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.20% for PERI stocks with a simple moving average of 101.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PERI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10.75 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PERI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PERI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to PERI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

PERI Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.28%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +282.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.01. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 47.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+29.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +3.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.17. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.23. Total debt to assets is 8.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.