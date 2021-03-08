Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went down by -12.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s stock price has collected -16.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that Oncolytics Biotech® Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.43. ONCY currently public float of 42.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 1.85M shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went down by -16.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.47% and a quarterly performance of -23.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.33% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.34% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 17.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

ONCY Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -199.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -180.30.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.45.