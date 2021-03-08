Here’s Our Rant About MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went down by -6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $428.96. The company’s stock price has collected -20.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Google Cloud and MongoDB Expand Partnership With New Multi-Year Agreement To Help Customers Accelerate Application Modernization

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $400.18, which is $92.01 above the current price. MDB currently public float of 58.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 912.74K shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went down by -20.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.15% and a quarterly performance of 15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for MongoDB Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.14% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $439. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

MDB Trading at -18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -22.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -20.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.39. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw -14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Pech Cedric, who sale 519 shares at the price of $391.03 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pech Cedric now owns 102,285 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $202,945 using the latest closing price.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $390.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A is holding 580,896 shares at $1,171,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.92 for the present operating margin

+67.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -41.62. The total capital return value is set at -18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.75. Equity return is now at value -470.10, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,190.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.25. Total debt to assets is 74.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,180.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.