Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Just Got Our Attention

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.57. The company’s stock price has collected -28.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Gevo and HCS Group Sign Strategic Agreement to Produce Renewable Low-Carbon Chemicals and Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Europe

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ :GEVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEVO is at 3.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gevo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $3.52 above the current price. GEVO currently public float of 111.92M and currently shorts hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEVO was 34.79M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO stocks went down by -28.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.97% and a quarterly performance of 271.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 347.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.90% for Gevo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.18% for GEVO stocks with a simple moving average of 128.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to GEVO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at -21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares sank -40.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -28.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +486.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw 64.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

-51.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -117.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.87. Equity return is now at value -34.90, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 21.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.47. Total debt to assets is 16.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.