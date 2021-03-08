dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) Just Got Our Attention

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) went down by -11.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s stock price has collected -12.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Quantum-Computing Startup IonQ Plans Public Debut in $2 Billion SPAC Merger

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE :DMYI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of DMYI was 629.92K shares.

DMYI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for dMY Technology Group Inc. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.57% for DMYI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.23% for the last 200 days.

DMYI Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYI fell by -22.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.49. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. III saw 17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.