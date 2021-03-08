Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that Here Are 4 Tech Plays That Offer Solid Yield and Dividend Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ :AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Apple Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $150.80, which is $30.33 above the current price. AAPL currently public float of 16.78B and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAPL was 109.63M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stocks went up by 0.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.35% and a quarterly performance of -1.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Apple Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.28% for AAPL stocks with a simple moving average of 6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $170 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $144. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AAPL, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.76. In addition, Apple Inc. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from LEVINSON ARTHUR D, who sale 3,416 shares at the price of $135.60 back on Feb 02. After this action, LEVINSON ARTHUR D now owns 4,532,724 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $463,210 using the latest closing price.

Adams Katherine L., the SVP, GC and Secretary of Apple Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $133.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Adams Katherine L. is holding 316,581 shares at $2,273,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.83 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +20.94. The total capital return value is set at 33.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.37. Equity return is now at value 90.60, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 187.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.17. Total debt to assets is 37.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.