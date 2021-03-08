Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)?

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) went down by -23.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s stock price has collected -10.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that Acorda Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACOR) Right Now?

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACOR is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ACOR currently public float of 9.35M and currently shorts hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACOR was 1.12M shares.

ACOR’s Market Performance

ACOR stocks went down by -10.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.36% and a quarterly performance of 6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.27% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.79% for ACOR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACOR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACOR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on August 14th of the previous year 2019.

ACOR Trading at -14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.08%, as shares sank -27.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACOR fell by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.81 for the present operating margin

+78.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stands at -65.11. The total capital return value is set at -15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.05. Equity return is now at value -72.60, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Based on Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR), the company’s capital structure generated 115.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.63. Total debt to assets is 43.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.